HC dismisses petition which termed IPL auctions as 'human rights violation'

The High Court of Karnataka has dismissed a petition which had challenged the auctioning of players in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The PIL claimed that auctioning players was inhuman and violated human rights. A division bench of the HC headed by acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe heard the PIL by Venkatesh Shetty and others on Wednesday.

The bench said that with the IPL season concluded and with the Delhi HC dismissing a similar petition, this PIL could not stand scrutiny.

