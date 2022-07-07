Prisoner found dead in central jail in Kerala
A 31-year old convicted prisoner was found hanging in the central prison in Viyyur in this Kerala district on Thursday, police said.The deceased prisoner, identified as Gopi, hailed from Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu.He had been in jail for some months in connection with a recent theft case reported in the district, police said.A police officer said prima facia it was a case of suicide.He was found hanging in the prison. Though he was rushed to hospital, he was declared dead by the doctors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
