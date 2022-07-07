Left Menu

Power dept employee electrocuted to death during maintenance work in UP

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 07-07-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 16:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 35-year-old power department employee was electrocuted to death during a maintenance work at a village here, police said.

Vijay Kumar, who was a contractual employee, accidently touched a live wire during the work at Lalipur village and was electrocuted, Station House Officer (Jagdishpur) Arun Kumar Dwivedi said.

The body has been sent for a postmortem, he said, adding investigating is underway.

