Army porter injured in mine blast along LoC in Poonch

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An army porter was injured in a mine blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

The blast occurred in the Dallan sector, leaving Tanveer Hussain injured, they said.

He was admitted to the military hospital at Poonch for treatment, they said.

