Left Menu

Ukrainian cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk come under fire - officials

"Stay in shelters, the danger is not over," he wrote. Ukraine has said it expects Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, to be among the main targets for Russian forces following their capture of the city of Lysychansk on Sunday in the neighbouring region of Luhansk.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 07-07-2022 17:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 17:35 IST
Ukrainian cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk come under fire - officials
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces fired missiles at the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in an air strike on Thursday, causing casualties, the city's mayor said.

"Air strike with missiles on central parts of Kramatorsk, there are casualties," Mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko wrote on Facebook, without providing details of the casualties. "Stay in shelters, the danger is not over," he wrote.

Ukraine has said it expects Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, to be among the main targets for Russian forces following their capture of the city of Lysychansk on Sunday in the neighbouring region of Luhansk. Vadym Lyakh, the mayor of Sloviansk, said earlier on Thursday that his city near Kramatorsk had also come under fire. He said some residents had been wounded but gave no details of the casualties.

Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, did not immediately comment on the situation in Kramatorsk or Sloviansk. It has denied deliberately targeting civilians. After effectively cementing its total control of the Luhansk region, Moscow has made clear it is planning to capture parts of the Donetsk region that its forces have not yet seized.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022