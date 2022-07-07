U.S. basketball player Griner pleads guilty to drugs charges in Russian court

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner pleaded guilty in a Russian court on Thursday to drugs charges that could see her face 10 years in prison, a Reuters journalist reported from the courtroom.

Griner's family have called on U.S. President Joe Biden to step up efforts to secure the WNBA star's release.

