Left Menu

Physio held over molestation allegation by patient in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-07-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 20:30 IST
Physio held over molestation allegation by patient in Greater Noida
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a physiotherapist at his clinic in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida after which the accused was arrested by the local police, officials said on Thursday.

The woman had gone to the clinic of the 40-year-old physiotherapist for consultation on Wednesday evening when the alleged incident took place, the officials said.

''Later in the night, the woman approached the local Beta 2 police station after which an FIR was lodged and the physiotherapist arrested. On Thursday, he was produced in a local court which sent him to jail,” a local police official said.

According to the police, the woman had to run away from the clinic after the therapist allegedly started molesting her on the pretext of examining her.

The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code section 354 (molestation), the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

Boris Johnson refuses to step down as resignations mount

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. FDA order; Panama reports country's first monkeypox case and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's e-cigarettes get temporary breather after U.S. F...

 Global
3
NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

NASA's VIPER team puts the newest Moon rover prototype through its paces

 Global
4
Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

Ajmer Dargah cleric arrested for incendiary statement against Nupur Sharma

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022