Japan and Algeria agree in principle on Tax Convention

The Convention will be signed after the necessary internal procedures have been completed by each of the two Governments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-07-2022 21:08 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 21:08 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

The Government of Japan and the Government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria have agreed in principle on the Tax Convention between the two countries.

The Convention includes provisions for the purposes of clarifying the scope of taxation in the two countries, eliminating international double taxation, and preventing tax evasion and avoidance, and is expected to promote further mutual investments and economic exchanges between the two countries.

The Convention will be signed after the necessary internal procedures have been completed by each of the two Governments. Thereafter, the Convention will enter into force after the completion of the domestic process in both countries (in the case of Japan, approval by the Diet).

(With Inputs from APO)

