Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Friday

Order of play on the main show court on the 12th day of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (play starts at 1230 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

MEN'S SINGLES SEMI-FINALS 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 9-Cameron Norrie (Britain)

Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

