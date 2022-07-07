Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 21:21 IST
Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Friday
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Order of play on the main show court on the 12th day of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (play starts at 1230 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT

MEN'S SINGLES SEMI-FINALS 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 9-Cameron Norrie (Britain)

Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)

