Tennis-Wimbledon order of play on Friday
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-07-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 21:21 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Order of play on the main show court on the 12th day of the Wimbledon championships on Friday (play starts at 1230 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding): CENTRE COURT
MEN'S SINGLES SEMI-FINALS 1-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) v 9-Cameron Norrie (Britain)
Nick Kyrgios (Australia) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) (Compiled by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nick Kyrgios
- Spain
- Britain
- Australia
- Wimbledon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Google News re-opens in Spain after eight-year shutdown
Deepika Padukone attends event in Spain with Rami Malek
Spain detects first local infection with cholera since 1979
In world's first, Spain's Seville to name and classify heatwaves
Spain's PM Sanchez to meet President Biden in Madrid on Tuesday