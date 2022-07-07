Ukrainian forces raised their national flag on a recaptured Black Sea island on Thursday in a defiant act against Moscow, but Kyiv lost one of its main international supporters after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would step down. FIGHTING

* Russian forces fired missiles at the centre of the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in an air strike, leaving at least one person killed and six wounded, the city's mayor said. Ukraine expects the city to be among the main targets for Russian forces following their capture of the city of Lysychansk. * The head of Kharkiv regional administration said there was shelling in Kharkiv and at least three people had been injured.

* Russia's defence ministry said a Russian warplane struck and killed an unspecified number of Ukrainian troops on Snake Island in the Black Sea after they landed there to raise the Ukrainian flag. * Russia's armed forces have destroyed two advanced U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems and their ammunition depots in eastern Ukraine, the Russian defence ministry said.

* Lysychansk was once a city of a 100,000 people in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, but it lies in ruins after its fall to Russian forces with many residents living in bomb shelters and basements. ECONOMY

* Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will have his first close encounter with the fiercest critics of his country's invasion of Ukraine at a G20 gathering in Indonesia, with the war all but certain to dominate discussions. * Ukraine's grain exports plunged 68.5% year-on-year to 163,000 tonnes in the first six days of July, the first month of the 2022/23 season, the agriculture ministry said.

* The Netherlands has met a goal of ending its dependence on Russian gas, its energy minister told Reuters in an interview, but as a major storage and transport hub, it is exposed to any wider European gas crisis. REFUGEES

* More than 8.79 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since the invasion on Feb. 24 the U.N. refugee agency said. * Removed from a warzone, a Ukrainian circus troupe delights in France. (Compiled by Grant McCool and Alexandra Hudson)

