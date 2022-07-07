Rajasthan CM seeks PM Modi to give message for maintaining peace

Expressing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the incidents like that of the Udaipur beheading would not take place if he delivers the message of peace and unity to the nation. "We are repeatedly appealing to PM Modi to give a message of peace and unity to the nation as it will have an impact. I don't understand why he won't say it. Who is his advisor giving him such advice? I believe such incidents won't happen if he appeals," Gehlot told the mediapersons.

He also appreciated the state government's decision to appoint the sons of deceased Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli, who was beheaded in the broad daylight on June 28 for supporting sacked Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma. "After looking at the condition of Kanhaiya Lal's family, we have made the timely decision of giving government jobs to both of his children. It is our duty... I would like to appeal to the public that we keep our discipline alive, despite provocation," he said.

The Rajasthan government had appointed the sons of tailor Kanhaiyalal Teli-- Yash Teli and Tarun Teli-- to the government service. The state government took the aforesaid decision to help the family as Kanhaiyalal was the sole bread earner of the family.

The brutal killing took place on June 28 (Tuesday) between 3 pm and 3.30 pm, and the information was received at National Investigation Agency (NIA) through an order issued by the MHA's Counter-Terrorism and Counter Radicalization Division (CTCR) on June 29. Earlier the case was registered at Dhanmandi police station in Udaipur district under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act relating to the murder of Kanhaiyya by two assailants armed with sharp weapons at his shop "Suprim Tailor".

Followed by MHA's order, the NIA, in accordance with the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, took up the investigation of the case and the Central agency's Superintendent of Police Ravi Choudhary, an IPS officer, was directed to take up the investigation of the case as the Chief Investigation Officer. NIA re-registered the case under sections 452, 302, 153(A), 153(B), 295(A) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 16, 18 and 20 of UA(P)A, 1967 against the accused who have conspired, planned and committed the heinous murder of Kanhaiya Lal Teli.

The two accused Riyaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad were taken into custody during the investigation of the case. As per the agency, the accused, both residents of Udaipur, are being questioned at NIA's Jaipur office.

NIA's six to 10-member team under the supervision of an Inspector General and a Deputy Inspector General rank officer is probing the matter. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the "beheading" and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well.

The victim was killed as he reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP leader who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. (ANI)

