Former PM Shinzo Abe critically shot in shock Japan attack

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan and was airlifted to a hospital but he was not breathing and his heart had stopped, officials said.

Local fire department official Makoto Morimoto said Abe was in cardio and pulmonary arrest, or CPA, after being shot, meaning he was not breathing and his heart stopped while he was being airlifted to a prefectural hospital.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters that police arrested a male suspect at the scene of the shooting in Nara. NHK public broadcaster aired footage showing Abe collapsed on the street, with several security guards running toward him, He was bleeding and holding his chest.

