Infiltration bid foiled along LoC, two killed

A terrorist was killed while a soldier also lost his life as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday, officials said. The infiltration bid was foiled along the LoC at Guran Nallah Amrohi in Karnah sector of the north Kashmir district, the officials said. An AK rifle, three AK magazines, 200 AK rounds, three pistols, four pistol magazines, and four hand grenades were recovered from the spot, the officials said. The operation is still underway and further details were awaited, they added.

