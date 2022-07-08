Left Menu

Infiltration bid foiled along LoC, two killed

A terrorist was killed while a soldier also lost his life as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control LoC in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday, officials said. An AK rifle, three AK magazines, 200 AK rounds, three pistols, four pistol magazines and four hand grenades were recovered from the spot, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:15 IST
Infiltration bid foiled along LoC, two killed
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A terrorist was killed while a soldier also lost his life as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday, officials said. The infiltration bid was foiled along the LoC at Guran Nallah Amrohi in Karnah sector of the north Kashmir district, the officials said. An AK rifle, three AK magazines, 200 AK rounds, three pistols, four pistol magazines, and four hand grenades were recovered from the spot, the officials said. The operation is still underway and further details were awaited, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
3
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022