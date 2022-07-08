US asks Russia to recongnise fighters held in Ukraine as combatants - Ifax
Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 12:49 IST
Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Friday the United States had asked that U.S. fighters detained in Ukraine be recognized as combatants, the Interfax news agency reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. to offer 300,000 work visas for Mexicans, Central Americans - Mexican official
Russian FM in Iran to discuss nuclear talks, bilateral ties
U.S. Justice Dept delivers subpoenas in Trump fake electors probe, reports say
U.S. Justice Dept delivers subpoenas in Trump fake electors probe, reports say
Trumpet, a bloodhound, wins U.S. Westminster dog show