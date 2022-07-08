Left Menu

Six booked for duping investors of Rs 1.77 cr on promise of high returns on investment

The accused, identified as Shankar Singh, Sunil Vishwakarma, Krupashankar Pandey, Ramavadh Verma, Rakesh Diwakar and Lalbahadur Verma, shut their firms office and fled without informing anyone, the official said.

Police in Thane district of Maharashtra have registered a case against six persons for allegedly cheating hundreds of people to the tune of over Rs 1.77 crore by promising high returns to them on investment in their finance company, an official said.

The case was registered at Manpada police station near Kalyan based on a complaint lodged by a dentist, who had invested some amount into the company, he said.

''The accused had floated the company named Supreme Mutual Benefit Nidhi Ltd. They promised good returns on their investment plans. Several persons invested into the firm between 2019 and 2022, but they neither got any interest nor their invested amount back,'' he said. The accused, identified as Shankar Singh, Sunil Vishwakarma, Krupashankar Pandey, Ramavadh Verma, Rakesh Diwakar and Lalbahadur Verma, shut their firm's office and fled without informing anyone, the official said. So far, it has come to light that they duped a total of 319 investors and 22 agents collectively to the tune of Rs 1,77,89,934, he added.

An offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 409 ((criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and others was registered against the accused, he said, adding that investigation is on.

