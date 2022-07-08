Left Menu

Ex-leader Shinzo Abe fatally shot in shock Japan attack

PTI | Nara | Updated: 08-07-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 14:28 IST
Shinzo Abe Image Credit: Flickr
  • Japan

Japan's NHK television says former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot during a campaign speech.

Abe was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech Friday in Nara in western Japan. He was airlifted to a hospital for emergency treatment but was not breathing and his heart had stopped. He was pronounced dead later at the hospital.

The 67-year-old Abe was Japan's longest-serving leader before stepping down for health reasons in 2020.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack, which shocked people in a country known as one of the world's safest.

