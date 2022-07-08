Russia says it destroyed two British-supplied anti-ship missile systems

Russia's defense ministry said in a briefing on Friday that Russian forces had destroyed two British-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missile systems in Ukraine's Odesa region overnight.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the claim. The U.S.-designed missile systems are one of several weapons supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries since Russia sent its armed forces into the country on Feb. 24.

