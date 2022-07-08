Russia says it destroyed two British-supplied anti-ship missile systems
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 14:58 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia's defense ministry said in a briefing on Friday that Russian forces had destroyed two British-supplied Harpoon anti-ship missile systems in Ukraine's Odesa region overnight.
Reuters was unable to independently verify the claim. The U.S.-designed missile systems are one of several weapons supplied to Ukraine by NATO countries since Russia sent its armed forces into the country on Feb. 24.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 13-Ukraine's Zelenskiy looks to EU offer as Russia pounds cities
Russian FM in Iran to discuss nuclear talks, bilateral ties
Russia’s Ukraine invasion won’t be over soon – and Putin is counting on the West’s short attention span
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls for heavy arms, EU membership as Russia pounds cities