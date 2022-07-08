Polish PM Morawiecki 'deeply shocked' by Abe killing
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:01 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 14:59 IST
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday he was shocked by the death of former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.
"I am deeply shocked by the news of the assassination of @AbeShinzo," he wrote on Twitter. "My thoughts are with the family of our Japanese friend who was always very kind to Poland. May he Rest In Peace."
