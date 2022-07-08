Germany says it is at Japan's side after Abe dies
Germany is at Japan's side, a German government spokesperson said in response to news that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.
