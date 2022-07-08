France expresses its solidarity with Japan after killing of ex-PM Abe
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 15:18 IST
France expresses its full solidarity with Japan after the killing of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the French Foreign Affairs Ministry said.
Abe, 67, died on Friday after being shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election.
