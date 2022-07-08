Left Menu

France's Macron: Japan has lost a great prime minister in Shinzo Abe

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-07-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:12 IST
France's Macron: Japan has lost a great prime minister in Shinzo Abe
French President Emmanuel Macron. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Japan has lost a great prime minister, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday in a tribute to Shinzo Abe after the former Japanese premier's death in a shooting attack during an election campaign event.

"Japan has lost a great prime minister, who dedicated his life to his country and worked to ensure order in the world," Macron said on Twitter.

Abe, who was Japan's longest-serving prime minister, died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022