One more arrested in connection with stabbing of Class 12 girl in Delhi

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital for knife stab wounds near her stomach, the police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:12 IST
Police have arrested one more person in connection with the stabbing of a Class 12 girl in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area, officials said on Friday.

The 17-year-old girl was injured after she was stabbed in Tilak Vihar on Thursday by a 22-year-old man, who had been ''annoying'' her for weeks, following a quarrel. The accused, Shivam, was arrested the same day, according to police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said co-accused Shagun (20), a resident of Tilak Nagar who helped Shivam flee the spot after committing the crime, has also been arrested.

Shivam and the victim live in nearby localities in Tilak Nagar. They were ''friends for the last two to three years'', the police said.

A family friend of the victim said on Thursday that according to the girl's family, she had lodged a police complaint against the accused around two months ago and he gave in writing that he will not pester her in future. However, after coming out of the police post, he threatened her.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital for knife stab wounds near her stomach, the police said.

