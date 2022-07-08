Left Menu

Japan PM Kishida orders enhanced security for top politicians after assassination of ex-premier Abe

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 16:58 IST
Japan PM Kishida orders enhanced security for top politicians after assassination of ex-premier Abe
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Friday ordered enhanced security for Cabinet ministers and other politicians following the fatal shooting of former prime minister Shinzo Abe during an election campaign in western Japan's Nara city.

Kishida, who along with his Cabinet ministers hastily returned to Tokyo from campaign events around the country after the shooting, condemned the attack as "dastardly and barbaric''.

The prime minister, after discussing responses to the attack with National Public Safety Commission Chairperson Ninoyu Satoshi, Justice Minister Furukawa Yoshihisa, and others for about 20 minutes on Friday afternoon, told officials never to yield to violence and terrorism.

He directed them to tighten security for Cabinet ministers and others in the lead-up to the Upper House election on Sunday as elections are the foundation of democracy, Kyodo News reported.

Ninoyu directed the chief of the National Police Agency, Nakamura Itaru, to provide thorough protection to Cabinet ministers and other top politicians of the country. Gun violence is extremely rare in Japan which has one of the strictest gun control measures anywhere in the world.

Abe, who is believed to have been killed by a self-modified gun, was, however, provided the highest protection, according to Japan's NHK public television.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022