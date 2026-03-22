Slovenia's Decisive Election: A Showdown of Ideologies

On Sunday, Slovenia's parliamentary election saw a competitive race between liberal incumbent Prime Minister Robert Golob and right-wing populist Janez Jansa, with neither party projected to secure a majority. Preliminary results were expected after 8:30 p.m. local time, as over 362,000 people, or 21.38% of eligible voters, had cast their votes by mid-morning.

The election follows a heated campaign marred by allegations of corruption and foreign interference, with Jansa's Slovenian Democratic Party and Golob's Freedom Movement locked in a tight contest. Jansa, seeking his fourth term, described the vote as crucial for Slovenia's future, while Golob emphasized national unity and progress.

The outcome could significantly shift Slovenia's domestic and international policies. Jansa has promised business tax breaks and reduced civil funding, whereas Golob urged voters to remain hopeful about Slovenia's path forward despite challenges like foreign policy changes and fuel restrictions linked to the Iran war.

(With inputs from agencies.)