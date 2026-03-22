Grand Opening: Countdown to Noida International Airport Launch

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted a thorough inspection of the Noida International Airport's preparation for its grand inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28. The visit included a review of key locations and route familiarization for the prime minister's visit.

During the on-site inspection, Chief Minister Adityanath examined crucial areas such as the passenger terminal, cargo terminal, and rally venue. He also assessed the readiness of parking areas, access routes, and the helipad, ensuring all arrangements were in place for a seamless event execution.

A review meeting followed the inspection, where detailed talks on event management, security measures, and operational planning were held. Emphasizing the need for meticulous preparation, Adityanath directed officials to prioritize essential facilities, extensive branding, and effective communication to elevate the event's stature.

(With inputs from agencies.)