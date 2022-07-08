Left Menu

UP jail inmate dies day before release, family claims he was beaten up

A 32-year-old inmate lodged at the Sultanpur Jail died a day before his release, police said on Friday even as his family alleged that he was beaten up inside the prison.According to police, Irshad was lodged in the prison in a theft case 15 days ago. He added that police have not received any complaint from the family members of the inmate.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 17:11 IST
UP jail inmate dies day before release, family claims he was beaten up
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old inmate lodged at the Sultanpur Jail died a day before his release, police said on Friday even as his family alleged that he was beaten up inside the prison.

According to police, Irshad has lodged in prison in a theft case 15 days ago. He was to be released on Friday but died on Thursday night.

The family members of the inmate alleged that Irshad was beaten inside the jail and had injury marks on his body. They said that they are waiting for the post-mortem report.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Police station, Ram Ashish Upadhyay, said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report. He added that police have not received any complaints from the family members of the inmate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022