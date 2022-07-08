UP jail inmate dies day before release, family claims he was beaten up

A 32-year-old inmate lodged at the Sultanpur Jail died a day before his release, police said on Friday even as his family alleged that he was beaten up inside the prison.

According to police, Irshad has lodged in prison in a theft case 15 days ago. He was to be released on Friday but died on Thursday night.

The family members of the inmate alleged that Irshad was beaten inside the jail and had injury marks on his body. They said that they are waiting for the post-mortem report.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Sadar Police station, Ram Ashish Upadhyay, said the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report. He added that police have not received any complaints from the family members of the inmate.

