Maha: Man feared drowned in river at Bhiwandi

A 19-year-old man is feared drowned in a river in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official from the fire brigade said.

The incident took place at Kamwari river in the town around 1 pm, when the victim, Mohammad Asif, a resident of Auchit Pada, had ventured into the water for a swim along with four others, he said Even as Asif jumped into the river, he was swept away by strong currents. His friends raised an alarm, but he could not be caught, the official from the BNMC said.

Local firemen and police rushed to the scene and a search operation was underway, he added.

