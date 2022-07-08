Left Menu

Maha: Man feared drowned in river at Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-07-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 17:59 IST
Maha: Man feared drowned in river at Bhiwandi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man is feared drowned in a river in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday, an official from the fire brigade said.

The incident took place at Kamwari river in the town around 1 pm, when the victim, Mohammad Asif, a resident of Auchit Pada, had ventured into the water for a swim along with four others, he said Even as Asif jumped into the river, he was swept away by strong currents. His friends raised an alarm, but he could not be caught, the official from the BNMC said.

Local firemen and police rushed to the scene and a search operation was underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022