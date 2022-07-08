Left Menu

Shinzo Abe was India's close ally, advocated cordial ties: Haryana CM

Rest in peace, Khattar tweeted.Abe died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.The 67-year-old former prime minister was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara.Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday expressed shock over the assassination of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe and said he was a close ally of India who advocated cordial relationship between the two nations.

''Deeply saddened and shocked by the untimely tragic demise of former PM of Japan Mr. Shinzo Abe. He was a close ally of India who advocated cordial relationship between both countries. The people of Japan have lost a true statesman of global stature. Rest in peace,'' Khattar tweeted.

Abe died after being shot during a campaign speech on Friday in western Japan, according to NHK public television.

The 67-year-old former prime minister was shot from behind minutes after he started his speech in Nara.

Police arrested the suspected gunman at the scene of the attack.

