Japan says world needs unity, one voice saying Russia must pay high price

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, speaking at a G20 meeting on Friday, stressed that unity and one voice were needed to make clear Russia must pay high price for its actions in Ukraine, a senior Japanese official said.

Russia's blaming of the current economic crisis on sanctions is completely wrong, Yukiko Okano, a senior Japan foreign ministry official, told reporters, relaying remarks by Hayashi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)