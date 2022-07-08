Japan says world needs unity, one voice saying Russia must pay high price
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, speaking at a G20 meeting on Friday, stressed that unity and one voice were needed to make clear Russia must pay high price for its actions in Ukraine, a senior Japanese official said.
Russia's blaming of the current economic crisis on sanctions is completely wrong, Yukiko Okano, a senior Japan foreign ministry official, told reporters, relaying remarks by Hayashi.
