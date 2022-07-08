Left Menu

Nagpur: 4 held within 24 hours after man, woman found murdered

The four then threw the bodies of Uttam and Savita in Vena river near Butibori, he said.The four accused have confessed to the crime and have been charged with murder, the Butibori police station official added.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-07-2022 21:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 21:03 IST
Nagpur: 4 held within 24 hours after man, woman found murdered
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were arrested within 24 hours of two murders in Butibori area of Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.

A probe that began after Uttam Suresh Bodkhe (31), a resident of Bihadi, and Savita Govardhan Parmar (38), a resident of Sonegaon Mustafa, were found murdered on Thursday led to the arrests of Rahul Bodkhe (27) and Khushal Bodkhe (29), who are brothers of Uttam, as well as Vijay Vasantrao Bodkhe (30) and Akash Ashok Raut (24), he said.

''Rahul and Vijay were upset after Uttam, who was already married, and Savita eloped. The accused then conspired to kill the duo. Rahul invited Uttam to Bihadi village to settle a property dispute, and the latter arrived at the spot with Savita,'' the official said.

''The four accused met Uttam and Savita near Bazargaon and strangled them in a moving car. The four then threw the bodies of Uttam and Savita in Vena river near Butibori,'' he said.

The four accused have confessed to the crime and have been charged with murder, the Butibori police station official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million: UNDP report

Soaring inflation rates see increase in number of poor people by 71 million:...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022