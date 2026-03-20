Delhi Municipal Corp Secures Workers' Wages Amid Extension Approvals

In a significant move, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has approved the extension of contracts for 6,030 piecemeal workers until the end of April. This decision guarantees the timely payment of salaries, previously threatened by delays in their 89-day extension routine.

Sandeep Kapoor, chairperson of the DEMS Committee, highlighted the challenges faced by workers due to these uncertainties during a meeting in Shahdara South Zone. Efforts are underway to streamline employment processes, especially for pending compassionate grounds cases, with a mandate to resolve these within six months.

The corporation is also focused on addressing longstanding employment issues and has regularized 562 employees under compassionate grounds. Additionally, initiatives to bolster workforce numbers and safeguard against privatisation, along with stricter enforcement against waste dumping, have been announced to uphold worker welfare and maintain city cleanliness.

(With inputs from agencies.)