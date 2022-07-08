Chhattisgarh: Man stabs mother, elder sister to death in Korba, held

A 19-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and elder sister in the quarters for employees of the South Eastern Coalfield Limited (SECL) in Korba district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said. Aman Das allegedly stabbed his mother Laxmi (44) and his sister Anchal (21) to death in the bathroom of their house in the SECL's Adarsh Nagar colony under the Kusmunda police station limits, in the morning, Darri City Superintendent of Police Litesh Singh said. The killings came into light around 11 am, when neighbours noticed that the main entrance door of the house of R K Das, a SECL employee, had remained open for a few hours, but there was no movement of the family, he said.

The neighbours found the woman and her daughter lying in a pool of blood inside a bathroom and informed Das, who had left for work around 5 am, the official said.

The police along with the forensics team and dog squad reached the spot. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said.

During the investigation, the police detained Aman, who confessed to stabbing his mother and sister with a kitchen knife, following a verbal spat over his coming home in an inebriated condition, the official said.

The police recovered a knife from the accused and further investigation is underway, he added.

