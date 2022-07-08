Left Menu

Thane: 3 men rescued from river rocks amid heavy rains

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-07-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 21:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Three people who got stranded on the rocks in the middle of Chena river in Mira Bhayander in Thane district amid rains on Friday were rescued by local fire brigade personnel, an official said.

The three had gone for a swim and had climbed on to the boulders for safety as water engulfed them due to heavy rains, Chief Fire Officer Prakash Borade told PTI.

''Bhayander residents Sandeep Tripathi, Mannan Bawsar and Sourabh Patil, all in their early 20s, were rescued with the help of ropes,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

