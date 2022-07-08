Left Menu

Kolkata man, on vacation to Mousuni island, drowns in Bay of Bengal

PTI | Namkhana | Updated: 08-07-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 21:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man drowned in the Bay of Bengal at Mousuni island in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Friday, police said.

Sandip Shaw, a resident of Kolkata's Ultadanga area, went to the island along with two friends on vacation, they said.

Around 1.30 pm, when the three friends were bathing in the sea, Shaw drowned.

Hearing the screams of his friends, locals rescued him and took him to the Dwariknagar block hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said.

The three men were drunk, they said.

The body of Shaw was sent to the Kakdwip sub-divisional hospital where the post-mortem would be conducted on Saturday, they added.

Around 110 km south of Kolkata, Mousuni island is a popular destination among youths for its beach camps.

