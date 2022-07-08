Left Menu

Police bust inter-state gang of robbers in Punjab

Those arrested include the alleged kingpin of the gang Kulwant Singh, alias Gopa, they said.Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sartaj Singh Chahal said that Garhshankar police was tipped off that the gang members who were present at an abandoned brick kiln at village Chak Fallu were planning to rob some cloth shop and some passersby.Police raided the place and arrested the accused and recovered arms and ammunition from them.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 08-07-2022 22:10 IST
Police on Friday busted an inter-district gang of robbers and arrested six of its members while they were allegedly planning to commit some crime. Those arrested include the alleged kingpin of the gang Kulwant Singh, alias Gopa, they said.

Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Sartaj Singh Chahal said that Garhshankar police was tipped off that the gang members who were present at an abandoned brick kiln at village Chak Fallu were planning to rob some cloth shop and some passersby.

Police raided the place and arrested the accused and recovered arms and ammunition from them. The also recovered a car which the gang members had snatched at gun point from Ludhiana four days ago, a motorbike, two pistols, three magazines, seven live cartridges, two empty shells of cartridges and three sharp-edged weapons from them.

An FIR under various provisions of the IPC and arms act had been registered in Garhshankar police station against all the accused.

Kulwant Singh had a criminal record and 10 cases under the IPC and a case under the arms act had already been registered against him in various police stations in Punjab, police said.

The interrogation of all the accused was being done, said Sartaj Singh Chahal.

