Hyderabad resident arrested for `threatening' Pragya Singh Thakur

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 08-07-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 22:29 IST
Madhya Pradesh police has arrested a man for allegedly threatening BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur last month, an official said here on Friday.

Sleuths of the state crime branch arrested Hyderabad resident Sheikh Nazir from the Delhi airport on Thursday, he said.

Sheikh was brought to Bhopal for questioning and as he admitted to the crime, he was arrested, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Akshay Kumar Choudhary of the MP Cyber Cell. Shekih had studied up to Class 10 and worked as a plumber, he said.

A man had called Thakur, the MP from Bhopal, from an international number last month and threatened to kill her for allegedly making statements against the Muslim community.

He also claimed to be associated with Iqbal Kaskar, the brother of absconding gangster Dawood Ibrahim, police had said.

A case of criminal intimidation was registered by police in Bhopal on her complaint.

A police team visited Hyderabad to trace the unidentified caller on the basis of the location of the mobile number and also issued a look-out notice, the MP Cyber Cell said in a release.

Sheikh was subsequently detained by immigration officials at the Delhi airport.

Further probe is on.

