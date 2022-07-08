Maha: Teen girl falls to death from 14th floor flat; Pune cops suspect suicide

A 17-year-old girl died on Friday after falling off the balcony of her 14th floor flat in Hadapsar area of Pune, police officials said.

Senior Inspector Arvind Gokule of Hadapsar police station the incident appeared to be a case of suicide after a preliminary probe, adding that the process of registering a case was underway.

''The reason is not clear and no suicide note has been found at the spot either. She was alone at home at the time of death. Her parents had gone to attend a parents-teachers meeting,'' an official said.

Police officials said they are yet to record the statements of the parents as the couple was in grief.

