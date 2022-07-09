Left Menu

Murder accused escapes from jail in Kerala

PTI | Kottayam | Updated: 09-07-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 11:33 IST
Kottayam, Jul 9 (PT) An accused in a murder case escaped from prison here early Saturday morning, police said.

An autorickshaw driver, Binumon, who was among the four arrested in the murder of Shan Babu in January this year, escaped from the kitchen area of the prison here, they said.

Binumon got away around 5.30 AM and the police have started combing the area using a dog squad.

According to the inquest report, Babu was subjected to cruel torture before murder and there were 38 injury marks all over his body. The body of Babu was dumped in front of the police station here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

