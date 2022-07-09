Assam govt official arrested for accepting bribe

An official of the Assam government has been arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (VAC) on charges of bribery, a release said.

The vigilance sleuths caught the official red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 in his office on Friday, it said.

The directorate acted on the basis of a complaint filed against the Assam Legal Metrology Service (ALMS) official who had allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 as bribe for issuing a licence to the complainant for opening a shop for selling weights and measures equipment.

Unwilling to pay the bribe amount, the complainant approached the directorate, following which the sleuths laid a trap in the office of the Controller of Legal Metrology here, it said.

The ALMS official was caught red-handed in his office chamber while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant, the release said.

The vigilance sleuths apprehended him and recovered an additional Rs 3,23,850 from his office chamber.

A case has been registered against the official, and necessary legal follow-up action is underway, the release added.

