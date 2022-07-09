Ukrainian forces battled to block Russian military advances into the eastern region of Donbas, a provincial governor said, as Ukraine urged its allies to send it more weapons. FIGHTING

* Russia is moving reserve forces from across the country and assembling them near Ukraine for future offensive operations, British military intelligence said. * Russia's ambassador to Britain told Reuters Russia is unlikely to withdraw from a swathe of land across Ukraine's southern coast and will defeat Ukrainian forces in the entire eastern Donbas region.

* Western high-precision weapons are helping Ukraine slow down Russia's invasion, but it does not have enough of them and soldiers need time to adapt to using them, a top Ukrainian security official said. * Ukraine has not used advanced U.S.-made high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to strike Russian targets outside of Ukraine territory, a senior U.S. defense official said, disputing Russian accusations.

DIPLOMACY/ECONOMY * G20 foreign ministers called for an end to the war and grain blockade in Ukraine, as Russia's top diplomat walked out of a meeting and denounced the West for "frenzied criticism" and squandering a chance to tackle global economic problems.

* President Vladimir Putin said that continued sanctions against Russia could lead to "catastrophic" energy price rises for European consumers. * Russia warned Lithuania and the European Union they could face "harsh measures" if the transit of some goods to and from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad did not resume. Lithuania banned the transit of goods subject to EU sanctions.

QUOTES * "They took away my spring, they took away my summer, and now they've taken away seven more years of my life," Alexei Gorinov, a Moscow district councillor was quoted by his supporters as saying after he was handed a seven-year jail sentence for criticising Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Compiled by Robert Birsel)

