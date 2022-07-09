Maha: Two convicts booked for jumping parole

Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered an offence against two convicts for jumping parole, an official said on Saturday. The offences were registered at separate police stations in this connection. Mohammad Saddam Safique Sheikh alias Lassiwalla from Bhiwandi in Thane district had been convicted in 2017 and sentenced to jail. He was lodged at Yerawada prison in Pune city, the official said.

He was granted parole and was expected to return to the jail on or before June 8 this year. However, he did not do so. Hence, an offence under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) was registered against him with the Narpoli police station. In the second case, Vijay Yadav of Srinagar Colony in Thane city was convicted in 2019. Lodged at Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, he was released on parole and was expected to return to the jail on of before June 2, which he did not do, he said. An offence was registered against him at Srinagar police station, he added. Investigation into the cases is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)