ED seizes Rs 5.32-cr cash after raids against Jharkhand CM's aide, linked persons

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 09-07-2022 14:24 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 14:07 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has seized Rs 5.32 crore cash after it conducted raids at about 18 locations in Jharkhand as part of a money laundering investigation against Pankaj Mishra, the political representative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and those linked to him, officials said Saturday.

The searches were launched on Friday in Sahibganj district and its towns like Berhait and Rajmahal and the probe pertains to alleged irregularities in the award of toll plaza tenders in the state.

The search teams have seized Rs 5.32 crore in cash from the premises of a person and incriminating documents from multiple locations, officials said, adding that raids at a few locations are continuing.

The money laundering case stems from a state police FIR and the ED is also looking at purported links between alleged illegal coal mining operatives and those involved in operations of toll plaza tenders in Jharkhand, official sources had said.

The federal agency in May raided IAS officer Pooja Singhal, her businessman husband and others as part of a money laundering investigation against them.

The 2000-batch officer, who was holding the charge of Jharkhand mining secretary, was suspended by the state government following her arrest by the ED. A charge sheet was filed against her and others by the agency before a special PMLA court in Ranchi early this week.

