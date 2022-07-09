Left Menu

Interstate gold smuggling racket busted, 5 arrested: Meghalaya DGP

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 09-07-2022 18:11 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 17:58 IST
Interstate gold smuggling racket busted, 5 arrested: Meghalaya DGP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Meghalaya DGP L R Bishnoi on Saturday said the state police have busted an inter-state gold smuggling racket and arrested five persons.

He said the police have seized more than 800 gm gold and Rs 27 lakh cash from the possession of the five arrested persons.

Acting on a tip off, one Abu Bakkar was arrested in Ri-Bhoi district enroute to Assam on June 24 which led to the recovery of 819 gm foreign origin gold biscuits neatly concealed in his waistband, the DGP said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the nexus is larger since the gold was given to him by someone in Shillong and he was tasked with delivering it to Assam's Barpeta, Bishnoi said.

Following the lead given by Bakkar, one Shah Jahan of Barpeta was arrested in a joint operation with Assam Police and Rs 27 lakh in cash was seized from him. His accomplice – Siddique Ali – also from Barpeta was also arrested.

Subsequently, a team was formed and raids were conducted here based on the leads provided by the duo and Aziz Lyngdoh of Laban and Subali Kharbani of Mawlai were arrested here.

From the possession of the five arrested people, 10 mobile phones, ATM cards and fake ID cards were seized. Further investigation is on, the DGP added.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma lauded the state police for busting the inter-state gold smuggling racket.

Taking to Twitter, the CM said – "Well done again, @MeghalayaPolice!" He added, "Interstate gold smuggling racket busted. @RibhoiPolice intercepted one taxi on June 24. Subsequent smart ops for 15 days resulted in the arrest of 5 accused & recovery of 819 gm gold, cash Rs 27.11 lakh, m/phones – 10, ATM/Fake I-cards."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

