Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Congo -statement

Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Thursday that targetted the town of Lume in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the group's news agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

On Friday, two witnesses said assailants had killed at least a dozen patients at a clinic overnight, blaming the raid on Islamist fighters allied to Islamic State.

