Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Congo -statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-07-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 22:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Thursday that targetted the town of Lume in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the group's news agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

On Friday, two witnesses said assailants had killed at least a dozen patients at a clinic overnight, blaming the raid on Islamist fighters allied to Islamic State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

