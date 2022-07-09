Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Congo -statement
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-07-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 22:21 IST
Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack on Thursday that targetted the town of Lume in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the group's news agency said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Saturday.
On Friday, two witnesses said assailants had killed at least a dozen patients at a clinic overnight, blaming the raid on Islamist fighters allied to Islamic State.
