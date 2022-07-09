Left Menu

Mumbai: Police solve murder case within 2 hours, 2 held

Powai Police has solved the murder case of a 21-year-old man by arresting two accused on Saturday.

Powai Police has solved the murder case of a 21-year-old man by arresting two accused on Saturday. The Powai Police arrested two accused Ajay Gupta (23) and Anil Gupta (26) within two hours of the crime in the Powai area of Mumbai for allegedly killing their own friend Vishal Rao.

Senior Powai Police Officer Budhan Sawant told that the deceased, Vishal Rao, and accused Ajay Gupta and Anil Gupta were good friends and living in the same area. "Vishal had abused both accused earlier. In order to avenge the insult, Anil called Vishal outside and then both accused attacked him 16 times on his chest, stomach and head, immediately after the incident, they fled from the spot," police said.

As soon as the police got information about the incident, the police took the body into their possession and sent it for postmortem and started searching for the accused. Police said that on the basis of clues received from the social media posts of the accused, the police arrested the accused within two hours.

Powai Police registered a case under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and arrested them within 2 hours. The accused were presented in court today, where the court has sent them to police custody for seven days. (ANI)

