Kante, Loftus-Cheek miss Chelsea US tour over vaccine rules
Chelsea will be without N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek for its preseason training camp and games in the United States because they do not meet the coronavirus vaccination requirements.
Foreign travelers to the U.S. have to show proof of vaccination to enter the country.
Chelsea flew to Los Angeles on Saturday ahead of games against Club America in Las Vegas, Charlotte FC in the North Carolina city, and Arsenal in Orlando.
“N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will not travel due to their COVID vaccination status,'' Chelsea said on its website.
