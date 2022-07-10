Son shoots dead mother in drunken stupor in UP village
A man, allegedly drunk, accidently shot and killed his mother with a country-made pistol in a village here, police said on Sunday.The incident took place in Nagla Mardan village of Chauvia area on Saturday, Circle officer Vijay Singh said. Reportedly after the incident, the accused fled from the scene.A probe is on in the matter and police are looking for the accused, Singh said.
- Country:
- India
A man, allegedly drunk, accidentally shot and killed his mother with a country-made pistol in a village here, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place in Nagla Mardan village of Chauvia area on Saturday, Circle officer Vijay Singh said. Shivpratap, who was reportedly drunk, started firing in the air with his pistol and shot his mother, Urmila Devi, 60, Singh said. Urmila Devi died on the spot. Reportedly after the incident, the accused fled from the scene.
A probe is on in the matter and police are looking for the accused, Singh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Urmila Devi
- Shivpratap
- Chauvia
- Nagla Mardan
- Vijay Singh
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh terms emergency 'dark chapter' in India's history
U.S.'s Russia sanctions architect Singh departs as Ukraine war drags on
Arijit's song 'Phir Na Aisi Raat Ayegi' from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' unveiled
Ranveer Singh flaunts his undergarments at an Award function
Amarinder Singh undergoes spinal surgery in London