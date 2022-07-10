Son shoots dead mother in drunken stupor in UP village

A man, allegedly drunk, accidentally shot and killed his mother with a country-made pistol in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Nagla Mardan village of Chauvia area on Saturday, Circle officer Vijay Singh said. Shivpratap, who was reportedly drunk, started firing in the air with his pistol and shot his mother, Urmila Devi, 60, Singh said. Urmila Devi died on the spot. Reportedly after the incident, the accused fled from the scene.

A probe is on in the matter and police are looking for the accused, Singh said.

