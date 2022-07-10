Left Menu

Drugs worth Rs 10 cr seized in Assam

PTI | Rangia | Updated: 10-07-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 14:40 IST
Drugs worth Rs 10 cr seized in Assam
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drugs worth over Rs 10 crore, including five kgs of opium, have been seized from a vehicle in Assam's Kamrup district, police said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a mini truck with a sticker - ''on telecom duty'' -at Borka in the Kamalpur Police Station area on Saturday night and seized six kgs of drugs, including five kgs of opium, and 2000 tablets, Kamrup SP Hitesh Chandra Roy said. He also stated that the driver and others in the vehicle managed to escape.

The drugs were hidden in the music system and spare tire of the vehicle, Roy said.

The market value of the drugs and tablets is more than Rs 10 crore, the superintendent of police said.

''The driver and other persons in the mini-truck managed to escape. We have launched an operation to arrest them,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022