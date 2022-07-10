Left Menu

Eid-ul-Zuha: BSF shares sweets with Pak Rangers on IB in Gujarat, Rajasthan

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-07-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 15:39 IST
Eid-ul-Zuha: BSF shares sweets with Pak Rangers on IB in Gujarat, Rajasthan
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force Gujarat Frontier on Sunday exchanged sweets and greetings with Pakistan Rangers at the international border (IB) along Gujarat and Rajasthan on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.

An official release from the force said BSF Gujarat Frontier officials and their Pakistan counterparts exchanged sweets at the international border in Kutch and Banaskantha districts in Gujarat as well as Munabao, Gadra, Somrar, Kelnore and Varnahar in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

The two forces share sweets in this manner as a goodwill gesture on festivals of both nations, most notably Diwali and Eid, officials said.

As per BSF, such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationship between the two forces guarding the IB.

The BSF is tasked with guarding the 2,290-kilometre India-Pakistan International Border that runs north to south from Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and up to Gujarat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022