UP: 2 minor boys drown in Chandan river

Two minor boys drowned in the Chandan river here while taking a bath, police said on Sunday. The incident took place when the minors identified as Nitesh Sahni 8 and Pankaj Gupta 9 ventured into deep waters, and drowned, he said.When the boys did not return home, family members started to search them, police said.The bodies of the children were fished out by divers on Sunday afternoon, Dubey added.

PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 10-07-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 19:51 IST
